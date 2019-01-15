Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stellar outing in win
Koskinen turned aside 41 of 43 shots and added an assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.
Koskinen has been in a drought, dropping five of his last six decisions and posting an .869 save percentage in the process. This was a huge turnaround for Koskinen as he faced his second-most shots of the season to mark his 13th win. The 30-year-old goalie also recorded his first career point with a secondary assist on Zack Kassian's first-period goal.
