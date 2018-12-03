Koskinen will be in the goal on the road against the Stars on Monday.

We didn't know what to expect from the Finn after he returned to the NHL from a stint in Russia. However, he's managed to usurp the starting role in Edmonton from Cam Talbot thanks to his 2.16 GAA and .928 save percentage. We don't know enough about the 30-year-old to know if he can keep that up, but for now he's an exciting and intriguing player.