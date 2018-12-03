Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Sticking in starting role
Koskinen will be in the goal on the road against the Stars on Monday.
We didn't know what to expect from the Finn after he returned to the NHL from a stint in Russia. However, he's managed to usurp the starting role in Edmonton from Cam Talbot thanks to his 2.16 GAA and .928 save percentage. We don't know enough about the 30-year-old to know if he can keep that up, but for now he's an exciting and intriguing player.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...