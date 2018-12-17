Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stops 26 shots
Koskinen allowed three goals while making 26 saves during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
Koskinen was beaten three times in the game before Vancouver tacked on an empty netter to close out the win. The monstrous goalie falls to 11-4-1 on the year, but has a respectable 2.2 goals against average and .928 save percentage.
