Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stretches win streak to four
Koskinen made 35 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
Koskinen withstood a furious comeback bid after getting spotted a 3-0 lead, emerging with his fourth consecutive victory. This strong run is probably too little too late as far as Edmonton's playoff hopes are concerned, but since a .500 record is good enough to be in the hunt in the West at this point, the Oilers should continue to ride their No. 1 netminder down the stretch.
