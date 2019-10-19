Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Strong again to beat Wings
Koskinen allowed only one goal on 26 shots in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
The Finnish netminder will likely be happy to see fewer pucks after stopping 49 shots in his previous outing. Koskinen improved to 4-0-0 with only eight goals allowed on 136 shots this year. It remains to be seen if coach Dave Tippett will turn to Koskinen for a third straight game or give Mike Smith a turn for Sunday's game in Winnipeg.
