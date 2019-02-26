Koskinen turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Predators.

Koskinen allowed a pair of goals less than two minutes apart during the second period, but the Oilers battled back and Koskinen was perfect the rest of the way to send the game to overtime. He allowed Brian Boyle to score in the fourth round to seal the win for the Preds. Koskinen now has a 16-15-3 record on the season.