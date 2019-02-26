Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Strong effort not enough
Koskinen turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Predators.
Koskinen allowed a pair of goals less than two minutes apart during the second period, but the Oilers battled back and Koskinen was perfect the rest of the way to send the game to overtime. He allowed Brian Boyle to score in the fourth round to seal the win for the Preds. Koskinen now has a 16-15-3 record on the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Minding the net Monday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Turns aside 33 shots•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Squaring off against Ducks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Ends losing streak•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Preparing for Thursday's home start•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes 33 saves in another loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...