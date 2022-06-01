Koskinen yielded one goal on 21 shots in relief of Mike Smith during Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Next verse, same as the first -- Koskinen took the loss despite a strong relief showing in Game 1, which mirrored what happened in the series opener versus the Flames in the last round. Koskinen, to his credit, was much more convincing against a relentless Avalanche offense this time around. Still, he's been limited to only relief outings in three of the Oilers' 13 postseason contests. A starting goalie for Thursday's Game 2 hasn't been named.