Koskinen steered away all 28 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Stars.

Koskinen outlasted Anton Khudobin's shoutout as Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers 2:42 into overtime. It's Koskinen's second shutout of the year and he now has a .922 save percentage and 6-2-1 record on the year. The 30-year-old's stat line is vastly better than Cam Talbot's at this point, so expect Koskinen to continue getting consistent time in the blue paint.