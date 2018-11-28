Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stymies Stars for second shutout
Koskinen steered away all 28 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Stars.
Koskinen outlasted Anton Khudobin's shoutout as Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers 2:42 into overtime. It's Koskinen's second shutout of the year and he now has a .922 save percentage and 6-2-1 record on the year. The 30-year-old's stat line is vastly better than Cam Talbot's at this point, so expect Koskinen to continue getting consistent time in the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...