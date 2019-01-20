Koskinen allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has been up-and-down lately, and this was definitely a lower note, as the Flames tagged him for three goals at even strength and two on the power play. In 13 of his last 15 appearances, Koskinen has either posted a save percentage above .950 or below .900. His numbers during this stretch have somewhat balanced out to a 7-6-0 record and .908 save percentage. Overall, he is 14-9-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage