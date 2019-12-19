Koskinen turned away 42 of 44 shots in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

A terrific goaltending performance by Koskinen wasn't enough to lift the scuffling Oilers to victory against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Wednesday marked the third time this season Koskinen has made 40-plus saves in a start, but he's won only one of those. The 31-year-old has been largely effective for the Oilers this season and owns a .919 save percentage heading into Friday's tilt against Pittsburgh.