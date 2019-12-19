Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Suffers tough road loss
Koskinen turned away 42 of 44 shots in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.
A terrific goaltending performance by Koskinen wasn't enough to lift the scuffling Oilers to victory against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Wednesday marked the third time this season Koskinen has made 40-plus saves in a start, but he's won only one of those. The 31-year-old has been largely effective for the Oilers this season and owns a .919 save percentage heading into Friday's tilt against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.