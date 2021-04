Contrary to a prior report, Koskinen will start in Wednesday's road game versus the Jets instead of Mike Smith, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com previously reported that Smith would start in the blue paint, but the Oilers made a last-minute change. It's unclear if Smith is injured. Koskinen has recorded a .903 save percentage and a 10-11-0 record this year. The Jets are on a four-game losing streak in which they totaled five goals.