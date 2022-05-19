Koskinen stopped 32 of 37 shots in relief of Mike Smith in a 9-6 loss to the Flames in Wednesday's Game 1.

Koskinen made his playoff debut for this postseason just 6:05 into the contest after the Flames blitzed Mike Smith. To his credit, Koskinen was the most effective goalie in this throwback to a higher-scoring era. The Finn ended up taking the loss, and it seems likely head coach Jay Woodcroft will give Smith a chance at redemption before Koskinen would get a longer look between the pipes. He went 27-12-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 45 regular-season outings.