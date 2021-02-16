Koskinen surrendered two goals on 13 shots and took the loss in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Koskinen entered the game in relief of Mike Smith early in the second period. His entry into the game sparked a response from the Oilers, who tied the game early in the third, only for Koskinen to get beat by Blake Wheeler for the decisive tally. The 32-year-old Koskinen fell to 6-8-0 with a 3.43 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 14 appearances. It's unclear who will protect the Oilers' net in Wednesday's rematch with the Jets.