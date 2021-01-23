Koskinen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's final goal was scored into an empty net. Koskinen didn't play badly and two of the three pucks that got past him came on Leafs power plays, but he's still lost three of his last four starts and has an unimpressive .905 save percentage while playing every game so far for the Oilers. Troy Grosenick (COVID-19 protocols) appears close to joining the team, however, which would at least give Koskinen a backup with some experience.