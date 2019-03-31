Koskinen allowed four goals on 21 shots during 35:13 of ice time before getting pulled in a 5-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

Even against the league's worst offense, Koskinen couldn't find a groove. Since his blazing hot start to the season, which is now a distant memory, Koskinen has gone 13-16-5 with an .895 save percentage in the last 36 games. Obviously, that's brought him back down to earth across the board. Koskinen is still 24-19-6, but his GAA has skyrocketed to 2.92, and he also owns a .906 save percentage in 51 games.