Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Takes loss versus Ducks
Koskinen allowed four goals on 21 shots during 35:13 of ice time before getting pulled in a 5-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
Even against the league's worst offense, Koskinen couldn't find a groove. Since his blazing hot start to the season, which is now a distant memory, Koskinen has gone 13-16-5 with an .895 save percentage in the last 36 games. Obviously, that's brought him back down to earth across the board. Koskinen is still 24-19-6, but his GAA has skyrocketed to 2.92, and he also owns a .906 save percentage in 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...