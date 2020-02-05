Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Taking on Arizona
Koskinen will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Koskinen was perfect in relief against Calgary on Saturday, but he was unimpressive leading up to that outing. The 31-year-old netminder went 3-3-0 with an .880 save percentage over the last six appearances. He'll catch a slumping Coyotes squad that has lost five straight games while averaging just two goals per contest.
