Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Taking on Stars
Koskinen will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Stars, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has watched the last two games from the bench while Mike Smith took the reigns, but he'll get his chance to retake the crease. The 31-year-old has been impressive through three November games, delivering a .942 save percentage, 1.65 GAA and 2-0-1 record. The Stars are just as hot, though, as they've won six of their last seven outings and averaged 3.57 goals per game in the process.
