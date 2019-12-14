Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Taking on Toronto
Koskinen will guard the cage during Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs.
Koskinen had a rough go of it in his last start, surrendering six goals on 32 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Finnish backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's 8-10-0 on the road this year.
