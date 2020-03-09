Koskinen will start Monday's home contest versus the Golden Knights, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was sensational in his last outing, stopping 46 of 47 shots in a 3-1 win over Columbus. He'll try to win for the third time in four starts. His opponent, the Golden Knights, are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests and sit atop the Pacific Division, two points clear of the Oilers.