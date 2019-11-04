Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine against Coyotes
Koskinen will patrol the home crease in Monday's matchup against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Mike Smith has been excellent to win the last two games, but Koskinen will get a shot against the Coyotes. Koskinen has been solid this year, too with a 5-1-0 record and 2.39 GAA. The Coyotes come to town with wins in seven of their last nine outings, and they averaged 3.4 goals per game in that stretch. Koskinen will need to be on top of his game to help the Oilers extend their Pacific Division lead.
