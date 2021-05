Koskinen will guard the cage for Monday's contest in Montreal, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koskinen is coming off a brutal outing where he allowed four goals on as many shots before he was pulled against the Canucks. The 32-year-old enters Monday's game with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 games. He's 0-3-0 with a .882 save percentage against the Canadiens this season.