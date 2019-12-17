Play

Koskinen will start between the pipes for Monday's road clash against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Koskinen has been stellar this campaign as the No. 2 for the Oilers, going 11-5-2 along with a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage in 20 appearances. He'll face a great matchup against a Stars offense that ranks just 26th in the league in goals per game this season (2.62).

More News
Our Latest Stories