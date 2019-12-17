Koskinen will start between the pipes for Monday's road clash against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Koskinen has been stellar this campaign as the No. 2 for the Oilers, going 11-5-2 along with a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage in 20 appearances. He'll face a great matchup against a Stars offense that ranks just 26th in the league in goals per game this season (2.62).