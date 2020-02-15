Play

Koskinen will draw the road start for Saturday's clash against the Panthers.

Koskinen will return to the net after sitting out the past three contests, and has gone 2-3-0 along with a 3.60 GAA and .883 save percentage in his past five starts. The Finn will get a tough matchup against a Panthers offense that ranks fifth in the league in goals per contest this campaign (3.46).

