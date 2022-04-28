Koskinen will defend the cage versus San Jose at home Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Koskinen will be in the crease for just the second time in the Oilers' last six contests, giving starter Mike Smith the night off to prepare for Vancouver on Friday. With the veteran Smith riding a nine-game winning streak, Koskinen will likely find himself relegated to the backup role heading into the playoffs.
