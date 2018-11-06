Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine Tuesday
Koskinen will defend the cage on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen is undefeated in his first three games of the season while posting a 2.01 GAA that includes a shutout. If the Russian netminder can continue stringing together wins, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he would challenge Cam Talbot for the starting job.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets third win of season•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Motor City on Saturday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Shuts out Blackhawks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes against Blackhawks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: First NHL win since 2011•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...