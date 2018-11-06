Koskinen will defend the cage on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen is undefeated in his first three games of the season while posting a 2.01 GAA that includes a shutout. If the Russian netminder can continue stringing together wins, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he would challenge Cam Talbot for the starting job.

