Koskinen will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Senators, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Koskinen skated off with a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in his last start Thursday, but he only saw 20 shots. It doesn't get any easier than facing the Sens -- at least in terms of how the matchup looks on paper -- as this team has the worst record (25-43-6) in the entire league, not to mention a minus-57 goal differential through 74 games. Overall, Koskinen (23-18-4) is a decent streaming option on Saturday's busy daily slate.