Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine Wednesday
Koskinen will start in goal for Wednesday's road game against Pittsburgh, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.
The 30-year-old has hardly been a fantasy asset since the new year, accumulating a 3.57 GAA and .881 save percentage in 10 starts. He could be busy in Wednesday's game, facing an offense that has racked up 32.4 shots per game. Having just signed a new three-year contract extension in January, Koskinen will have to turn around his recent form if he wants to keep the starting job over Cam Talbot.
