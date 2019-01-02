Koskinen will defend the cage for Wednesday's road game versus Arizona, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has dropped four consecutive games while posting a disastrous 4.90 GAA. For as bad as the Finnish netminder has been, he is still holding on to the starting job due to Cam Talbot's continued struggles -- he's sporting a 0-2-1 record and .878 save percentage in his last four games and hasn't won since Dec. 7.