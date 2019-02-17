Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Third-straight loss
Koskinen made 19 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.
The game was actually a lot closer than the score indicated. The score was 3-2 until the 17:44 mark of the third. The Oil's blue paint is now Koskinen's without question. He will surely stabilize his game, but right now, he's a risky activation. He's lost three straight.
