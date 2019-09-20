Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: To start again Friday
Koskinen will start Friday's game against Calgary.
Koskinen also started Thursday night's preseason matchup against the Canucks, and he won't need to wait long to make his next appearance between the pipes. He continues to compete for the starting goalie job with Mike Smith (illness), who returned to the ice Thursday.
