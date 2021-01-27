Koskinen gave up five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets. He also assisted on a Leon Draisaitl power-play goal.

Koskinen and the Oilers, who have yet to win back-to-back games, failed to nail down a 3-1 lead in Winnipeg. In what has become a consistent theme early in the season, Koskinen was frequently hung out to dry by a defensively-indifferent Edmonton team, and has now yielded three goals or more in six of his eight starts, including three games in which he's allowed five goals. With the Oilers giving up an average of 34 shots per game -- ranking among the bottom-five in the NHL -- fantasy managers should steer clear of this situation.