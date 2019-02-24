Koskinen made 33 saves on 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Ducks on Saturday.

The Oilers needed every one of those saves, and while he didn't play particularly well on Thursday, this is two straight victories for Koskinen. He's turned in quite a few stinkers lately, but he's also posted three games with at least a .939 save percentage in the last six contests. Koskinen has been inconsistent, but that's better than consistently bad, which is what he was in January. Overall, he is 16-14-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 36 games this season.