Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Turns aside 33 shots
Koskinen made 33 saves on 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Ducks on Saturday.
The Oilers needed every one of those saves, and while he didn't play particularly well on Thursday, this is two straight victories for Koskinen. He's turned in quite a few stinkers lately, but he's also posted three games with at least a .939 save percentage in the last six contests. Koskinen has been inconsistent, but that's better than consistently bad, which is what he was in January. Overall, he is 16-14-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 36 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Squaring off against Ducks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Ends losing streak•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Preparing for Thursday's home start•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes 33 saves in another loss•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Third-straight loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...