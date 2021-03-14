Koskinen gave up two goals on 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Koskinen didn't control a rebound on the Canucks' first goal, but he didn't have a chance to stop the second and decisive tally. It wasn't a bad outing for the Finn, who dropped to 8-10-0 with a 3.23 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 18 outings. He's still not doing much to steal playing time from Mike Smith, who will likely play in goal Monday in Calgary.