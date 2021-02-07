Koskinen surrendered six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Koskinen had it relatively easy for most of the first period despite allowing the opening goal in the first minute. Over the final 40 minutes, the Flames took over the game, and Koskinen wasn't able to keep things competitive. The Finn dropped to 5-7-0 with a 3.55 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 outings. Mike Smith (undisclosed) has returned to practice and may be ready to make his season debut during the Oilers' back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday in Ottawa, allowing Koskinen to get a rare breather.