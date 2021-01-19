Koskinen made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Monday.

Once again, the Canadiens' defense stymied the Oilers' stars to the tune of one goal. Koskinen wasn't able to do the same, leading to his third loss in four games. It was arguably the best of his three losses this year, but that's little consolation to Oilers fans and fantasy managers alike. With no proven backup behind him, Koskinen should continue to see plenty of starts as the Oilers hit the road for a pair of games in Toronto on Wednesday and Friday.