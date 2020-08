Koskinen gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in Wednesday's Game 3.

It could have been worse for Koskinen -- the Blackhawks rung iron five times in the contest. However, three of the four goals against Koskinen featured redirections of some sort. Luck was not on the Finn's side Wednesday, and it's unclear if he'll get a shot at redemption in Game 4 on Friday.