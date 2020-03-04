Koskinen allowed one goal on 43 shots during a 2-1 overtime victory over the Stars on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old stopped all 30 shots he faced at even strength, yielding a power-play marker as the lone goal. Koskinen has been very inconsistent lately, though, so owners should not assume this is the start of a hot streak. He is 17-13-2 with a 2.83 GAA and .913 save percentage in 35 games this season.