Koskinen kicked out 29 of 30 shots Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the Jets.

Koskinen was given his first start since April 7 and responded with a steady effort to even his record at 11-11-0. The 32-year-old has taken a clear backseat to Mike Smith in Edmonton's goaltending hierarchy, but Koskinen has settled nicely into the No. 2 role after shouldering a heavy early-season workload while Smith worked his way back from an injury.