Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Will start in goal Sunday
Koskinen will defend the home net from the Flames on Sunday.
It's been a rough season for Cam Talbot, who started the season as Edmonton's undisputed No. 1 goalie, only for Koskinen to overtake him in short order. Koskinen is 8-3-1 with sterling ratios (2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage) that look even better when stacked against Talbot's numbers (6-9-1 with a 3.19 GAA and .892 save mark). Talbot's since been playing better and will draw a second consecutive start Friday against the weary Wild, whereas Koskinen will clash with a much tougher Flames squad with Calgary currently residing atop the Pacific Division standings at 18-9-2.
