Koskinen made 28 saves on 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

He did a decent job of keeping things close, but a lone goal from Connor McDavid was all the Oilers offense could muster in support of their goalie. Koskinen dropped to 24-20-6 on the year with a 2.90 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The loss officially eliminated the Oilers from playoff contention, which could mean more minutes for Anthony Stolarz, beginning with Tuesday's game in Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories