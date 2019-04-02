Koskinen made 28 saves on 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

He did a decent job of keeping things close, but a lone goal from Connor McDavid was all the Oilers offense could muster in support of their goalie. Koskinen dropped to 24-20-6 on the year with a 2.90 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The loss officially eliminated the Oilers from playoff contention, which could mean more minutes for Anthony Stolarz, beginning with Tuesday's game in Denver.