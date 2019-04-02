Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Winless in three straight
Koskinen made 28 saves on 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
He did a decent job of keeping things close, but a lone goal from Connor McDavid was all the Oilers offense could muster in support of their goalie. Koskinen dropped to 24-20-6 on the year with a 2.90 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The loss officially eliminated the Oilers from playoff contention, which could mean more minutes for Anthony Stolarz, beginning with Tuesday's game in Denver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...