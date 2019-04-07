Koskinen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Koskinen excelled in the season finale, allowing the Oilers to come out victorious over their biggest rivals. Koskinen improved to 25-21-6, and finished the year with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Koskinen signed a three-year extension with the Oilers in January, and will likely enter next season as the favorite for the top netminding job.