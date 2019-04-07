Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins 25th game
Koskinen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Koskinen excelled in the season finale, allowing the Oilers to come out victorious over their biggest rivals. Koskinen improved to 25-21-6, and finished the year with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Koskinen signed a three-year extension with the Oilers in January, and will likely enter next season as the favorite for the top netminding job.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...