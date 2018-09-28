Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins backup job
Koskinen appears to have clinched the No. 2 job for the Oilers, after AL Montoya was waived for assignment to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
In his previous NHL stint (eight years ago), Koskinen went 2-1-0 with a 4.33 GAA in four outings with the Islanders. After spending some time in the KHL, the Finn has drastically improve his game, including a 2018-19 campaign in which he posted a 22-4-1 record with a .937 save percentage for SKA St. Petersburg. With Cam Talbot taking the bulk of the starts, Koskinen figures to see around 20-25 appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes strong case for backup job Thursday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Beaten five times in loss•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Monday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Signs NHL deal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...