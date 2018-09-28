Koskinen appears to have clinched the No. 2 job for the Oilers, after AL Montoya was waived for assignment to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

In his previous NHL stint (eight years ago), Koskinen went 2-1-0 with a 4.33 GAA in four outings with the Islanders. After spending some time in the KHL, the Finn has drastically improve his game, including a 2018-19 campaign in which he posted a 22-4-1 record with a .937 save percentage for SKA St. Petersburg. With Cam Talbot taking the bulk of the starts, Koskinen figures to see around 20-25 appearances this season.