Koskinen allowed four goals on 38 shots in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.

The Kings struck twice on the power play and two times at even strength, but Koskinen managed to get back in the win column because of his best goal support this season. That's pretty much been the story -- winning because of his offense -- for Koskinen over the last month. He is 10-4-2 in his last 16 games despite a .910 save percentage. Overall, he is 24-18-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 50 games this season.