Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins behind eight goals
Koskinen allowed four goals on 38 shots in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.
The Kings struck twice on the power play and two times at even strength, but Koskinen managed to get back in the win column because of his best goal support this season. That's pretty much been the story -- winning because of his offense -- for Koskinen over the last month. He is 10-4-2 in his last 16 games despite a .910 save percentage. Overall, he is 24-18-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 50 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing LA•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Helps team keep pace for wild card•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine versus Ottawa•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Bests Blue Jackets•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Back for more against Blue Jackets•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Yanked versus Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...