Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins in overtime
Koskinen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes.
Koskinen was pulled from his last start Wednesday against the Devils, but bounced back and got a pair of goals from superstar center Connor McDavid to earn the win. Koskinen improved to 22-16-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He will continue to see the majority of the starts, but Anthony Stolarz will likely play Sunday's contest in Vegas.
