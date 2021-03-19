Koskinen turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Koskinen was sharp Thursday, with only a Mathieu Perreault deflection getting into the cage. The 32-year-old Koskinen has seen the short end of the playing time lately, starting just four of the last 10 games while Mike Smith handles the bulk of the goaltending. Koskinen is 9-10-0 with a 3.11 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 19 outings. It'll likely be Smith in goal for Saturday's game against the Jets, leaving Koskinen to serve as the backup.