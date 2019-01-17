Koskinen allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.

That's two consecutive wins for Koskinen, who has officially bounced back from two sub-par performances at the beginning of the month. Koskinen has stopped 61 of 65 shots (.938 save percentage) in the last two games. Overall, he is 14-8-1 with a .915 save percentage and 2.65 GAA this season.