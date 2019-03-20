Koskinen allowed three goals on 20 shots over about 25 minutes before getting pulled during a 7-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old isn't experiencing a very good second half to the season, and he's taken a giant nose dive in March. In the last four games, he is 1-3-0 with an .853 save percentage. Since Jan. 19, Koskinen hasn't been all that much better, posting a .900 save percentage in 22 games. Overall, he is 22-18-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 47 games this season.