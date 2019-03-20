Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Yanked versus Blues
Koskinen allowed three goals on 20 shots over about 25 minutes before getting pulled during a 7-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old isn't experiencing a very good second half to the season, and he's taken a giant nose dive in March. In the last four games, he is 1-3-0 with an .853 save percentage. Since Jan. 19, Koskinen hasn't been all that much better, posting a .900 save percentage in 22 games. Overall, he is 22-18-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...