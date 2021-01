Koskinen gave up four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Koskinen never had a lead to protect in this one, but he wasted a pair of game-tying goals from the Oilers. Auston Matthews finished off the Maple Leafs' win with a power-play tally in the third period. Koskinen has a 3-6-0 record with a 3.50 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The 32-year-old is a reliable source of starts at this point in the season, but Koskinen cannot be trusted to provide wins or solid ratios.