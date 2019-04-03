Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Yields six goals in two periods
Koskinen allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.
After the Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, Koskinen allowed six goals on the final 21 shots he saw. It's been a rough go for Koskinen, who is 3-6-2 with an .872 save percentage in the last 11 games since March 13. That's absolutely crushed his numbers. Overall, he is 24-21-6 with a 2.97 GAA and .905 save percentage in 54 games this season.
