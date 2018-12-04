Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Yields three in loss
Koskinen allowed three goals on 24 shots in Monday's loss to the Stars.
Koskinen entered the contest with three straight wins, where he allowed a total of three goals. This was a step back for the 30-year-old backstop against the 23rd-ranked offense. Koskinen has registered a .925 save percentage and 8-3-1 record through 13 appearances and taken the starter's crease from Cam Talbot.
